Insensitive Governments Engaged In Fake Marketing: Kumari Selja

President, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, Kumari Selja has alleged that central and state , both governments are insensitive towards the victims of Corona .She said that these governments only know how to do good marketing without doing anything. Both are insensitive governments and they do not even think of providing relief to anyone during their pain and suffering. It is this insensitivity that neither the central and state governments showed any seriousness in saving the lives of the people during corona, nor are those being taken care of, who lost everything in the corona.In a statement issued here today, Kumari Selja said that during the first wave of Corona, crores of people lost their jobs due to unplanned lockdown and they were forced to walk thousands of miles with family on foot. When the threat of second wave of Corona was looming, the Prime Minister of the country was holding election rallies for his party. They didn't care about people's lives due to which people died.Kumari Selja said that the insensitive government also concealed the death figures that took place due to Corona. When the Supreme Court came forward for the corona victims and directed the government to provide help to relatives of those, who died due to corona, only then the central government announced the assistance, but, it is unfortunate that till now such families have not received government assistance.Kumari Selja said that the BJP-JJP alliance government in the state was not serious about helping the victims. Following the directions of the central government, this government does not want to help the families of those, who lost their lives in Corona that's why the government has been engaging people in paperwork. She demanded from the state government that a separate cell should be created to help the corona victims and their applications should directly reach this cell which should settle their claims. The cell should also have provision to provide financial help to the orphan children from the PM Care Fund. Apart from this, the responsibility of providing assistance to all the families of those, who lost their lives in Corona, should remain with this special cell.—JMT.