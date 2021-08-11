BJP MLA lodges FIR against AAP's Sanjay Singh

Ajay Singh, a BJP legislator from Haraiya assembly seat in Basti district, filed the complaint at Hazratganj police station against Sanjay Singh, accusing the latter of cheating, forgery and printing material that is intended to bring disrepute.

Lucknow: A case has been lodged against Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Singh, on a complaint filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA accusing him of tarnishing his image.

As per the complaint lodged with the police, Ajay Singh has alleged that the AAP MP wrongfully used his name during a press conference in connection with an alleged scam worth Rs 30,000 crore supposedly related to UP Jal Shakti ministry.

The FIR relates to a press conference that Sanjay Singh had addressed on August 8 where he produced documents claiming they were released by BJP MLA Ajay Singh.

These documents were related to certain aspects of the Jal Jivan Mission.

In the FIR, Ajay Singh stated that the AAP MP had presented tampered documents at the press conference to gain popularity.

As per the FIR, AAP leader's claim in the press conference that the documents were released by Ajay Singh was incorrect.

Ajay Singh said the original documents were a part of his question in the state assembly that was related to his demand of investigation into the alleged dam scam that took place during the previous government.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, central zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, said an FIR under the charges of punishment for cheating, punishment for forgery, committing forgery, printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory likely to cause fear to the public against AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been lodged.

This is the 15th FIR lodged against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Uttar Pradesh in the past one year.

--IANS