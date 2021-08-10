Three minors die in wall collapse in Bihar's Gaya

Patna: Three minor children of one family died as a wall collapsed on them in Bihar's Gaya district on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Tikari village under Gurua police station and the deceased were identified as Sumit Kumar (3), Anisha Kumari (3) and Ankit Kumar (5).

The children were playing in an old house when one portion of the wall suddenly collapsed on them.

Though their family members swung in action to remove the debris and rescue them, the children had died due to multiple injuries by the time they were extricated.

Sumit's father Surendra Das said: "Rain was continuing in the region for the past some days and as the house was very old, one section of wall collapsed and took away the lives of our three children."

—PTI