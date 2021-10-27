Pappu Yadav shares stage with Kanhaiya in Darbhanga

Patna: Jan Adhikar Party president Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Tuesday shared the stage with Congress leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Ranjeet Ranjan and others as he campaigned for the party candidate in Kusheshwar Asthan constituency in Darbhanga.

IANS had earlier reported that Pappu Yadav and Kanhaiya Kumar will campaign together for the Congress ahead of the October 30 bypolls.

Sitting between his wife Ranjeet Ranjan and Kanhaiya Kumar on the stage along with other senior Congress leaders, Pappu Yadav was looking extremely happy as he campaigned for Congress candidate Atirek Kumar.

Addressing the large gathering, he said the Congress “is in his blood”.

“Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is like my mother. She always stayed alongside Lalu Prasad. Despite that Lalu Prasad ditched her in the Bihar by-election... we cannot expect much from him,.

“Whenever he needed my help, I did that but when I needed help from him, he ditched me. This is the character of Lalu Prasad. Lalu’s two sons are politically incompetent. They have fortunately taken birth in a political family,” he said.

—IANS