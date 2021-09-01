Encounter underway between police and Maoists in Bihar's Lakhisarai

The anti-naxal operation started on Tuesday evening after district police learnt that dreaded naxal commander Baleshwar Koda along with his brigade are hiding in the jungle of Bangali Bandh under Piri Bazar police station in the district.

Patna: An encounter between Bihar police and Maoists are currently underway in Lakhisarai district, an official said on Wednesday.

Lakhisarai SP Sunil Kumar confirmed the incident.

Accordingly, a joint team of Lakhisarai police and SSB have launched a massive operation in the area. The joint team was headed by Amritesh Kumar, ASP (Operation) of Lakhisarai district.

The security forces managed to corner the brigade of Baleshwar Koda in the jungle of Bangali Bandh followed by massive firing from both sides. The firing continued till 3 a.m. Sources have said that the naxals managed to flee from the place by taking advantage of the darkness.

Sources have also said that several Maoists have sustained gunshot injuries. Blood spots at several places have been found and two rifles and a large number of live cartridges were recovered from the place of encounter.

--IANS