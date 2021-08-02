BJP to launch rival event to Nitish Kumar's Janata Darbar

Patna: Under this, BJP ministers will meet common people of the state to address their problems on the spot. This programme is planned to run from Monday to Saturday between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The BJP had started this programme many years back but stopped it some 5 years ago.

State BJP office in charge Suresh Rungta said that Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh, Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Chaudhary, and Labour Resource Minister Jivesh Mishra will be available on every Monday at the party state office located on Veer Chand Patel Path Patna.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, and Industry Minister Shahnawaz Hussain will take care of the grievances of common people.

On Wednesday, Land Reforms and Revenue Minister Ram Surat Rai, PWD Minister Nitin Nabin, and Art and Culture Minister Alok Ranjan will be present.

Similarly, Law and Sugarcane Minister Pramod Kumar, Cooperatives Minister Subhash Singh, and Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad will be present on Thursday.

On Friday, Mining Minister Janak Ram, Agriculture Minister Amrendra Pratap Singh, and PHED Minister Ram Preet Paswan will be available, and Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi on Saturday.

—IANS