Bihar minister says next CM in 2025 will come from BJP

Patna: The relationship between the ruling alliance partners in Bihar, the JDU and the BJP is reportedly souring day by day. One such example came on Day 1 of the Assembly's Monsoon Session on Monday when Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Chaudhary claimed that the BJP will form the next government in the state in 2025.

"The current government in Bihar is nothing but a political compulsion of both the BJP and the JDU. Nitish Kumar became chief minister of Bihar just because of the political compulsions of both the parties. In 2025, the chief minister of Bihar will come from the BJP," Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary's statement was supported by Amrendra Pratap Singh, the agriculture minister of Bihar. He said that Chaudhary has not said anything wrong.

"I also believe that one of our party leaders will be the next CM of Bihar in 2025," Singh said.

Following the statement of these two leaders, the JDU reacted sharply to it.

JDU MLC Sanjay Singh said that the BJP had contested the election alone in 2015 and everyone knows what happened.

"Nitish Kumar is the leader of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar and the BJP top leadership has accepted him as the chief minister of Bihar. If Chaudhary or any other BJP leader has an objection to his leadership, contact them. In a democracy, every political party has a right to contest elections either on its own or in alliance," Sanjay Singh said.

"Samrat Chaudhary and Amrendra Pratap Singh are ministers in the Bihar government. They should give responsible statements in public."

--IANS