Bihar DSP, accused of raping minor servant, granted bail

Patna: A DSP-rank officer in Bihar's Gaya district, booked under Pocso Act for raping a minor girl, was given bail on Wednesday by the Patna High Court.

Justice Ashutosh Kumar granted bail to Kamal Kant Prasad following arguments by his lawyer Yogesh Chandra Verma.

The incident dates back four years when the DSP allegedly raped a minor Dalit girl, who was working as domestic help, in his official residence. The crime took place during Dussehra celebrations in 2017 and his wife made the video of the incident and had complained to authorities.