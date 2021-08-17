4 dead due to anaemia and typhoid in Nawada

Patna: Four persons including 3 minors died in Bihar's Nawada district on Monday night. They were suffering from anaemia and also had symptoms of typhoid.

This was the second such incident in the last one week. Earlier, three children died in the same district.

The deceased were identified as Rinki Kumari, Karisma Kumari, Lado Kumari and their aunt Sonam Devi. All of them were residents of Baratandi village. Another minor girl named Vibha Kumari is battling for her life in RIMS Pawapuri.