Assam reports 640 new COVID cases, 15 fresh fatalities

Guwahati: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,84,098 on Saturday as 640 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 5,566, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here said.



Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 126, followed by Golaghat at 50, Barpeta at 39 and Dibrugarh at 35.



Four fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Nalbari district and two from Barpeta.



One person each succumbed to the infection in Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup (Rural), Lakhimpur, Sivsagar and West Karbi Anglong districts.



At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to other causes, the bulletin stated.



A total of 5,70,308 patients have recovered from the infection, including 658 on Saturday.



Assam currently has 6,877 active cases.



The death rate stands at 0.94 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.64 per cent, the bulletin said.



As many as 2,09,11,495 samples have been tested in the state, including 82,729 on Saturday.



So far, 1,55,19,185 people have been inoculated in the state. Of them, 27,28,666 have received both the doses, the bulletin added.

