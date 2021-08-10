Assam reports 1,120 new COVID cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hours

Dispur (Assam): Assam reported 1,120 new COVID-19 cases and 17 people succumbed to the disease on Monday.

With this, the active caseload stands at 9,749, while the total death toll reached 5,404, as per the Assam Health Bulletin.

The state reported 1,066 discharged cases, taking the cumulative recovery to 5,58,720. The positivity rate on Monday was at 0.80 per cent and 1,40,454 COVID tests were conducted yesterday. (ANI)