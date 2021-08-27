Assam adds 562 Covid cases, 11 more deaths

Assam's COVID-19 tally increased to 5,86,940 on Thursday as 562 more people tested positive for the disease in the state, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.The state reported 11 more deaths due to the disease, it said.Two deaths each were reported from Golaghat, Jorhat, and Kamrup Metropolitan, and one each from Barpeta, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts. With these, the toll has climbed to 5,618.The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the toll as the patients suffered from other ailments too.Of the new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan reported the highest at 115 patients, followed by 48 in Golaghat, 33 in Jorhat, and 32 in Morigaon.The fresh 562 cases were detected from among 81,826 samples tested on Thursday. Assam's positivity rate for the day stood at 0.69 per cent for the day, the NHM's daily bulletin said.As many as 90,547 samples were tested in Assam on Thursday.Currently, the state has a total of 6,434 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) while some are under home isolation.Assam's overall positivity rate stands at 2.75 per cent while a total of 2,13,08,086 samples have been tested so far.At 776, recoveries exceeded fresh cases in Assam.So far, 5,73,541 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.The NHM further said a total of 1,64,69,004 doses of vaccines have been administered in Assam. This includes 1,35,44,475 first doses and 29,24,529 second doses.As many as 2,35,259 persons were vaccinated on Thursday, up from 1,53,276 on Wednesday. —IANS