Arvind Strategy Grand Success

New Delhi (The Hawk): Current Rohtak Lok Sabha MP Arvind Kumar Sharma is a grand success, say Lok Sabha insiders, in the sense keeping continuously shouting, placard-showing etc, consistently disrupting House proceedings, Opposition MPs in utmost pin drop silence by asking such human-concerning, human-interest 'immediate' questions that automatically

'silence' the House pin-drop. Seeing his success in quietning the recalcitrant Opposition has started his MP-colleagues to raise issues of immediate countrymen-concern.

This way, the House proceedings-disrupting MPs would be quietened and the " regular scheduled businesses will go on unabtedly as per regular schedule". This possible because in case of people-concerned issues, when raised in the House, they concern all countrymen and so, all MPs of all parties and thus, they listen to the questions attentively and remain silently attentive instead of continuing with their sloganering, placard, flag showing, throwing papers etc. In other words, the House proceedings go on without any interruption of any kind unlike now or even at the time of writing this...The Lok Sabha is now adjourned, to restart again 12 pm...so on and so forth. It's most 'awkward' to say the least, opine many MPs. They say, disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings in no way solve the countrymen's problems. Rather they remain pending which is no good for them nor for the country.

In the midst of such paradox, irony, Arvind Sharma's Chanakya-like strategy of asking people-related issues letting the Lok Sabha conduct its regular businesses. Seeing him succeed in his 'strategy', they too now are all set to resort to same strategy.

Seeing it, Parliament insiders in Central Hall unanimously opine that Arvind Sharma has made his constituency Rohtak (Haryana) "mighty proud" nationally unlike his immediate predecessor in Rohtak Depinder Singh Hooda, now Rajya Sabha MP defeated earlier in Lok Sabha elections, who only as Lok Sabha MP from Rohtak did mighty proud to him by adopting innumerable self-promoting works ignoring Rohtak unlike Sharma who is "for Rohtak, of Rohtak, by Rohtak" naturally fully, overtly liked by the masses of all hues in Rohtak. ...It is now clear that from now on, it will be Arvind Sharma as Lok Sabha MP from Rohtak.