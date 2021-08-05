TDP launches website to safeguard party cadres

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said a website, itdpblog.com, has been launched to protect the party's cadres.

"The itdpblog.com website has been designed for the protection of party activists. This is another step in the direction of standing by the TDP family," said Lokesh.



The TDP's second-in-command said that the platform will empower the party activists to expose the alleged atrocities of YSRCP leaders on social media as well as bringing to light the difficulties of people and solving them.

He advised the opposition party activists to make use of the WhatsApp phone number listed on the website to alert in the event of any trouble from the police or YSRCP supporters.

"Along with legal help, the party will stand by you in all ways. To save people from the atrocious rule of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, all TDP activists should take part in this," he said.

— IANS