‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations at Andaman & Nicobar Command

Flag hoisting & singing of National Anthem organised at 50 remote islands across Andaman & Nicobar Islands

INS Baaz participates in Independence Day celebrations

75 service personnel of ANC take part in various events

New Delhi (The Hawk): Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), the only Joint Forces Command of the country, organised flag hoisting and singing of the National Anthem at 50 remote islands across the Andaman & Nicobar Islands to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. The flag hoisting ceremony was held between August 13-15, 2021 by all the components of the Command i.e., Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard. The National Flag was also hoisted at Anderson Island, Clyde Island, Grub Island, Interview Island, North Cinque Island, North Reef Island, South Cinque Island and South Reef Island.

From the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, INS Baaz participated in the celebrations of Independence Day. The National Flag was hoisted and the National Anthem sung at INS Baaz wherein 75 service personnel from all four components of ANC participated. A joint services drill was also conducted as per the military traditions.