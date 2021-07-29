36 inhabitants of buildings evacuated near Oakover in Shimla town, shifted to makeshift places

As many as 36 people belonging to eight families living in three buildings near Oakover were shifted to safer places in the town after a wall caved in Thursday morning, police sources confirmed.On the west side of Himachal Pradesh near Chief minister's residence Oakover . a retaining wall near recently built cowshed caved in and water and muck blocked the nallah and main water drain at 0500hrs on Thursday.Two buildings along this Nallah Charan Niwas and Sood building developed cracks and obstruction in the water drainage also posing threat to others building in the vicinity.The district administeration evacuated and shifted 36 people of eight families living in Charan Niwas, Sood building and Tharoch Niwas to Circuit House Chauramaidan.A bridge got washed away in Shansha village of Udaipur subdivision of Lahaul Spiti Wednesday night after flash floods in Shansha nallah.—UNI