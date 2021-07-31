21 inmates hurt as jail wall falls
Sat, 31 Jul 2021
Bhind: As many as 21 prisoners were injured – one of them grievously – in a barrack wall collapse at about 0530 hrs on Saturday at the old District Jail here, sources at the correctional facility said.
The victims were rushed to the district infirmary and the serious case referred to Gwalior.
Incessant precipitation is being experienced for the past couple of days.
—UNI
