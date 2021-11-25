12 Cong MLAs join Trinamool in Meghalaya, now main Opp party

Ashok Chatterjee

After 12 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak and MLA Manas Bhunia on Thursday, the party has become the main opposition party in the northeastern state.

The leaders joined under the leadership of former chief minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma and former speaker of the Meghalaya assembly Charles Pyngrope.

The move comes less than a week after the former chief minister met with Congress leadership In New Delhi.

The grand old party of Indian politics, Congress, had 17 MLAs in the 60-seat Meghalaya assembly. The state is set to go for assembly polls in 2023.

Mukul Sangma said on the occasion, “We are setting a new trend in the state in serving the people of the state. There is little for us to believe that we are failing in our duty towards our people. While we are in opposition we must play the role of opposition so that the concerns of the people are being addressed. The sustainability of democracy is under threat. We want the space of opposition should be best utilized. We tried our best to prevail upon our leadership in Delhi. We have tried our best. We tried to avail all the options available to us and ultimately we decided to join the TMC. We also spoke to Prashant Kishor.