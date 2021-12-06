State BJP leadership, radical Maulanas responsible for gulf between Muslims, BJP

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) State and regional leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and obscurantist Maulanas are to be blamed primarily for the gulf that continues to exist between Muslims and the saffron party, according to an IANS-CVoter snap poll.



This was revealed by the nation-wide poll with a sample size of 1942 conducted using random sampling on December 5 on the 30th anniversary of the destruction of the Babri Masjid.



During the survey, while 41.0 per cent of the respondents said that state and regional leadership of the BJP is responsible for the divide between the party and the Muslims, 30.4 per cent of those, who participated in the survey held top leadership of the saffron party for the rift between the two.



While 28.6 per cent of those surveyed blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the differences between BJP and Muslims of the country.



When asked who is responsible from the Muslim side for the gulf between the two, as many as 38.5 per cent of the respondents blamed obscurantist clerics of the community for the divide.



Another 31.0 per cent of those, who participated in the survey held radical Islamic outfits like the Popular Front of India (PFI) for the differences between BJP and the community and 30.5 per cent of the respondents opined that political leaders from the community such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are responsible for strained relations between the two.



