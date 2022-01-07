'Startup India Innovation Week' to begin Jan 10, showcase entrepreneurship across India

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry have decided to organise a week-long virtual innovation celebration called 'Startup India Innovation Week' to showcase the spread and depth of entrepreneurship across India.



The event which also aims to commemorate the 75th year of India's independence 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav',

will begin on January 10 and continue til January 16.



'Startup India Innovation Week' will have sessions ranging from topics such as enhancing market access opportunities, discussions with industry leaders, best practices by states, capacity building of enablers, reverse pitching by incubators, technology exhibitions, corporate connects and more.



"The programme is expected to bring together top policy makers, industry, academia, investors, startups, and all ecosystem enablers from across the globe," the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said.



