Starc, Head in as Cummins announces his Ashes Playing XI

Brisbane, Dec 5 (IANS) Australia's new Test captain Pat Cummins put a lid on the speculation over whether Mitchell Starc would be in the side for the Ashes or not, confirming on Sunday that the 31-year-old left-arm fast bowler will be in the playing XI for The Gabba Test beginning on December 8.



Cummins, who replaced Tim Paine as skipper recently, also confirmed during the official launch of the Ashes series that Travis Head would bat at number five.



While Cummins confirmed his playing XI, England skipper Joe Root said he would announce his team for the Brisbane opener after looking at the pitch.



"We've got all the options on the table (but) we're not going to name a team just yet," Root was quoted as saying by sen.com.au.



"We'll have to see the closer forecast and how that pitch changes over the next couple of days. But it's a great place to play spin. It's something we'll weigh up and consider, but we're not in a position to make that call right now."



Australia's confirmed Ashes XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.



