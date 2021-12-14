Stanlow Terminals to invest in developing UK's largest biofuels storage facility

London, Dec 14 (IANS) Stanlow Terminals Limited (STL) has announced it will make investments over the next three years to develop the UKs largest biofuels storage hub located in the North West of England.



The major investment is a key pillar in Stanlow Terminals' strategic objective to become the UK's largest bulk liquid storage and energy infrastructure solutions provider. It will deliver 300,000 cubic metres of capacity to support customers in delivering the UK's net zero transition.



The new facilities at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex and Tranmere Terminal, located within the Port of Liverpool, will allow customers to store, blend and distribute bio-fuels suitable for use in the energy transition as drop-in replacement transport fuels for road, aviation and marine.



Stanlow Terminals already provides biofuels storage capacity for customers through dedicated supply and delivery infrastructure. This new customer led investment will support the growth of initiatives such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) linked to Fulcrum's Northpoint project, sustainable hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and will include waste based feedstock import facilities, blending and capacity expansion for existing bio-ethanol and bio-methanol.



The market for energy from renewable sources in the UK is expanding rapidly, driven by legislative obligations to encourage lower carbon fuels.



Additional storage investment opportunities for low carbon energy products, such as e-fuels, bio-LPG, bio-methane, hydrogen and ammonia are all progressing through feasibility studies.



These investments reflects the growing demand from partners and customers who are seeking storage facilities and expertise in future fuels handling, as businesses across the economy look to decarbonise and operate in a more sustainable way.



Earlier this year, Stanlow Terminals joined forces with parent company Essar and Fulcrum BioEnergy to develop a storage facility at Stanlow for sustainable aviation fuel manufactured from non-recyclable household waste. The project will support the aviation industry's continued reduction of carbon emissions and will support the UK drive towards becoming a net-zero economy.



Stanlow Terminals is also supporting the UK's hydrogen economy and the HyNet North West project by developing storage and distribution facilities that will be required for the future to provide a multi modal hydrogen and carbon dioxide transport hub.



Prashant Ruia, Essar Non-executive Chairman, said: "These key investments, and continued growth of our strategic relationships with customers, means Stanlow Terminals is firmly on track to becoming the largest sustainable storage and logistics hub in the UK. The Government has set out a clear plan for decarbonising the economy and we are committed to playing our part in helping to achieve that."



Michael Gaynon, Stanlow Terminals Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The energy industry is changing. As the world comes together to develop innovative ways of generating sustainable energy, the supporting storage and transportation infrastructure needs to evolve.



We're primed to lead the national charge and create the UK's first sustainable energy hub.



Utilising our strong geographical position, and experience in the energy sector, we are providing solutions based on the ability to safely handle energy products to meet the needs of society's net zero goal."



--IANS

san/ksk/

