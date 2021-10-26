Stalin yet to fulfil poll promise of monthly report: Kamal Haasan

Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) South Indian superstar and MNM founder leader Kamal Haasan on Tuesday hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the DMK for not fulfilling its poll promise of presenting a monthly report on the status of the government schemes on the first day of every month.



He noted that this was the 491st poll promise of the 505 poll promises made by the DMK ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.



In a statement, Kamal Haasan said that since May 7, when the government assumed office, 173 days have passed but the Chief Minister and the DMK are yet to present before the people the performance of the government as well as the status of the government schemes.



He said that the DMK has to fulfil many such poll promises that it had made and presenting a monthly report was the "most important one".



Noting that Stalin was regularly speaking about completing 200 poll promises in public programmes and press meetings, the MNM chief said that the government is yet to create a new Ministry for Schemes Implementation and monthly report card presentation and wondered as to how the Chief Minister can speak about fulfilling 200 poll promises without honouring the most important promise.



--IANS

