Stalin to interact with industrialists on Tuesday

Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will interact with industrialists at an investors' meet in Coimbatore on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.



During the meeting, the Chief Minister will sign MoUs with the industrialists and other investors.



A statement from the Chief Minister's office said that the investors' meet would create more employment opportunities and further industrialisation in Coimbatore.



Stalin is in Coimbatore on Monday to inaugurate completed government schemes and to launch new schemes.



He also handed over the government-supported financial aids to selected beneficiaries.



The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that Coimbatore is known for its industrial houses and that the government's aim was to industrialize other districts in the state.



He said that his government believed in action more than words and said that he prefer the work of his government than talking and added that the state government would follow up the announcements made by issuing orders and executing these orders.



Stalin said that during the run-up to the 2021 assembly elections, his opponents had mocked that the petitions he was collecting from the general public would not be opened from the boxes he had kept them.



The Chief Minister said that his government has opened a separate department, Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudalamaichar Department which has resolved several petitions that he had received from the general public.



Stalin said that this was a promise that he had kept after assuming office as Chief Minister.



He also said that he had promised that he would also help people who had not voted for the DMK and he was in Coimbatore to inaugurate several government schemes and projects even though Coimbatore had not voted in favour of the DMK in the manner that he had wanted.



He said that he was working for the development of Coimbatore and that he was making the promise in front of the audience.



