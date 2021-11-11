Stalin sets up team of ministers to assess crop loss in TN

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday constituted a team of ministers to take stock of the crop loss due to heavy rains in several parts of the state.



There are reports that 1.5 lakh acres of standing crops in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu have been inundated.



The team of ministers comprising of I. Periyasamy, Thangam Thennarasu, K.R. Periyakaruppan, S. Reghupathy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and Siva V. Meyyanathan will take a detailed study into the loss of crops following heavy rains in the delta districts.



Monitoring officers have already been appointed in all the 38 districts of the state and the Chief Minister has personally called all the officers to take stock of the ground situation in the respective districts following heavy rains.



State Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, addressing media at the state secretariat, said samba cultivation was taking place in 44 lakh acres in the delta districts, and assured that compensation will be provided to farmers who have lost standing crops above 33 per cent.



