Stalin seeks multi-modal logistics park in Tuticorin, Coimbatore

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday requested the Central government to set up multi-modal logistics parks in the state's Tuticorin and Coimbatore.



He also requested the extension of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway till Chennai International Airport from Irrungattukottai near here.



In his remarks at the MoU signing function for the setting up of multi-modal logistics park in Tiruvallur district near here, Stalin said that the state government will render all necessary support for setting up of multi-modal logistics park in Tuticorin and Coimbatore.



He also said the state government will develop a plan to reduce the logistics cost of goods transport.



"TIDCO (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd) has appointed a consultant for this purpose. The state will come out with its plan soon," Stalin said.



The Rs 1,200 crore multi-modal park will be set up jointly by TIDCO, the Chennai Port Trust, and the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLM) in public-private-partnership mode.



The MoU was signed in the virtual presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Gen V.K. Singh (retd).



--IANS

