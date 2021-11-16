Stalin launches Tamil Nadu Mission on Sustainable Green Cover in Farm Lands

Chennai, Nov 16 ( IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched the Tamil Nadu Mission on Sustainable Green Cover in Farm Lands. Under this project, 73 lakh high-value saplings worth Rs 11.24 crore would be distributed to farmers.



A government order issued on Tuesday said that teak, red sandal, acacia, sandal, vengai, manjal kadambu, rosewood, malai vembu, mahogony, poovarasu, and kaarumaruthu are the saplings that would be distributed among the farmers.



The government would collect these saplings at a cost of Rs 15 per piece from the state forest department and distribute them among the farmers for free. An inspection team will verify the survival of the saplings and based on their report, an amount of Rs 7 will be given as subsidy to the farmers during the second, third and fourth year after distribution of these high-value saplings.



At least 30 per cent of the budget allocated for supply of saplings is earmarked for women farmers and 50 per cent for small and marginal farmers.



A statement released by the Chief Minister's Office said the farmers can collect the saplings from the forest department nurseries after producing the registration slip issued by the Block Agricultural Extension centres. They can also be collected through Uzhavan App.



--IANS

