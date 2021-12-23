Stalin launches 'Meendum Manjappai' campaign against plastic use

Chennai, Dec 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday launched the 'Meendum Manjappai' campaign aimed at creating awareness on the usage of cloth bags instead of single-use plastic bags.



The campaign is being organised by the state pollution control board.



The Tamil Nadu government has taken a policy decision after Stalin assumed office as Chief Minister to promote use of cloth bags for shopping, and to stop the usage of plastic bags.



The state pollution control board is conducting an exhibition of items that can be used as alternative to plastic bags.



The programme was inaugurated at Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah road.



In his inaugural address, Stalin said: "The environmental problem is the greatest problem faced by the mankind, and a cloth bag is perfect for the environment."



He also called upon the people to reduce the use of plastics, and to try and replace plastic with clothes.



The programme was also attended by Tamil Nadu Environment and Climate Change Minister Meyyanathan, Forest Minister Ramachandran, senior ministers, MPs, and MLAs.



The campaign aims at reducing the single-use plastic that causes damage to the environment.



The Tamil Nadu government has already banned 14 types of plastic materials.



Rajesh Mukundarajan, an environmentalist, and director of Erode Advocacy Group, an organisation for environmental conservation, told IANS: "The state government entering this awareness campaign is a welcome sign and the Chief Minister himself taking the initiative will give a clear message to the people of the state."



The pollution control board officials have recently conducted raids at illegal plastic bag-making units after appealing to the people to provide inputs on such illegal plastic bag-making units that are manufactured in residential areas.



--IANS

aal/pgh











