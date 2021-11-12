Stalin launches 200 special medical camps in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched 200 special medical camps in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which will examine and treat people in the Chennai limits.



The camps involving private hospitals are linked to the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. These are in addition to the camps being run by the Chennai Corporation.



The GCC said in a statement on Friday that the camps are being organised under the directive of the Chief Minister to prevent rain-related illnesses among people, including common cold, influenza and other diseases.



Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who was present during the launch, told IANS, "The Chief Minister has directed the health department to associate with the Greater Chennai Corporation and conduct 200 medical camps during the Northeast monsoon season."



--IANS

aal/arm