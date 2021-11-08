Stalin distributes food, relief material in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday distributed food and other relief materials to people affected by the incessant rain here.



MP and former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran was also present during the distribution of food and other relief materials at the venue in Royapuram.



Also in attendance was DGP C. Sylendra Kumar and a team of senior police and revenue department officials.



Chennai and the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu are reeling under heavy rain and inundation, which have led to the displacement of several people.



Low lying areas of Adayar, Ashok Nagar, Pulsarawakkam have also been affected.



Four teams of NDRF are already working with the state administration, police, and revenue officials to flush out water and also to rehabilitate people.



--IANS

