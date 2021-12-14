Stalin condemns terrorist attack on police bus in Srinagar

Chennai, Dec 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack on a police bus near Srinagar that killed two policemen and injured 12 others.



One more policeman succumbed to injuries on Tuesday taking the toll to three.



The terror attack took place the bus on Monday.



In a statement issued here, Stalin said: "Shocked to hear about the cowardly terror attack on a Police Bus near Srinagar. I condemn this dastardly attack and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred security personnel."



"Wishing for the speedy recovery of other personnel who were injured," Stalin said.



--IANS

vj/dpb