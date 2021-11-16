Stalin allocates Rs 300 cr to repair damaged roads due to rains

Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has announced that an amount of Rs 300 crore has been allocated for the repair of infrastructure facilities, including roads and canals that were damaged during the recent torrential rains.



In a statement on Tuesday, Stalin announced an amount of Rs 20,000 per hectare as compensation for the farmers who have lost their Kuruvai crop that was ready for harvest during the rains.



He said agricultural inputs worth Rs 6,038 per hectare would be given to farmers who have lost their standing crops in heavy rains and subsequent inundation. The agricultural inputs including 45 kg short-term paddy variety seeds, 60 kg of urea, 25 kg of micronutrients and 125 kg of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer would be given to farmers. These agricultural inputs will help farmers recultivate their crops, the Chief Minister added.



Earlier on Tuesday, Stalin held a meeting with six ministers led by I. Periyasamy, who were deputed by him to take an on-the-spot assessment of the ground realities in various areas of the state on the losses inflicted by the recent rains.



The six ministers met the Chief Minister along with officials of the departments concerned. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu met Stalin to discuss the report presented by the ministers regarding the loss of crops, roads, canals and other infrastructure facilities.



Senior officials were present during the discussion the Chief Minister had with the Chief Secretary.



