S.Sudan approves $10mn relief aid to flood victims

Juba, Oct 9 (IANS) The government of South Sudan has approved $10 million as an emergency relief package to support people affected by floods in seven states across the country since May.



Michael Makuei Lueth, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, said that the relief package approved by the cabinet will be used to help resettle those displaced from their homes, in addition to providing food relief to them, reports Xinhua news agency.



"The people who are displaced are very much affected by floods, and after the floods have subsided they need to be resettled in their areas of origin because they don't have anything at present and all that they need is to be rescued now," he told journalists after the weekly cabinet meeting.



An estimated 400,000 people have been affected and displaced by heavy flooding, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).



OCHA recently revealed that the worst affected populations by floods are in Jonglei, Unity, Warrap, Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Lakes, Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal and Upper Nile state.



