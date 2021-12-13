Srinagar terror attack: PM Modi seeks details, J&K leaders condemn

Srinagar, Dec 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the policemen martyred in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday and sought details on the incident.



"PM @narendramodi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.



Terrorists on Monday evening attacked a police bus at Srinagar's Pantha Chowk, killing two police personnel and injuring 12 others, including four critically. The bus was fired upon from multiple directions. The injured policemen have been rushed to the hospital. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.



Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the terrorist attack in Srinagar and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.



"Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the injured," he tweeted.



Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the attack on the police bus has exposed the false narrative of normalcy.



"Terribly sad to hear about the Srinagar attack in which two policemen were killed. GOIs false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed yet there has been no course correction. My condolences to the bereaved families," she said in a tweet.



People's Conference leader Imran Raza Ansari has also condemned the attack and prayed for the recovery of the injured cops.



"Sad news coming in from Zewan area. I condemn the attack on Jammu and Kashmir Police in strongest possible words. Such mindless acts of violence only add to the misery of Kashmir. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. May Allah grant Jannah to the bravehearts!" Ansari tweeted.



