Sri Lankan national arrested for overstaying

Sambhal (UP), Jan 6 (IANS) A Sri Lankan national was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district for allegedly overstaying in the country after expiry of his visa.



Abdul Qadir, 55, had come to India on a tourist visa 30 years ago and got married to Rana Parveen, 50, from Sambhal district in 1997.



Additional SP Alok Kumar Jaiswal said: "The couple, along with their daughters, have been living in Sambhal for the past two years. Qadir, a quack, came to India via Chennai.



"It was his wife, with whom his relationship had gone awry, who informed police that his visa had expired on December 31, 2019, and he had been living in the country illegally."



An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC, along with section 14 of the Foreigners Act, has been registered against him.



Qadir was running a clinic from Nakhasa area of Sambhal and managed to get his Aadhaar and PAN cards made through a Jan Seva Centre.



He was questioned by local intelligence unit and intelligence bureau sleuths, and has now been sent to judicial custody.



Jaiswal added: "We have booked him under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged document). We will take action against those who helped him get Indian IDs."



