Sri Lanka resumes direct flights with France after 6 yrs

Colombo, Nov 2 (IANS) Sri Lanka has resumed direct flights between Colombo and Paris after a lapse of six years.



Airport officials said a Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake early on Monday, carrying 200 passengers, reports Xinhua news agency.



The officials said that Sri Lankan Airlines will operate scheduled flights between Sri Lanka and France non-stop every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.



The first direct flights between the two countries were launched in the 1980s.



In 2015, these direct flights were discontinued.



