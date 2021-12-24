Sri Lanka logs over 150l tourist arrivals in 2021

Colombo, Dec 24 (IANS) Sri Lanka has registered more than 150,000 tourist arrivals so far this year, as the number peaked after over 47,000 people landed in the island nation in the first 20 days of December, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said.



According to official figures, Sri Lanka recorded a total of 47,120 tourists in the first 20 days of December, surpassing November's number, reports Xinhua news agency.



Ranatunga said that in an effort to increase the month-on-month growth rate of tourist arrivals, promotions will be launched by the Tourism Ministry and the national carrier SriLankan Airlines, in cities across the globe.



The Minister said these promotions will be carried out through social media, and at international conferences and exhibitions as well.



The island nation's government has said that it will declare 2022 as the Visit Sri Lanka Year.



