Sri Lanka allows 50% spectators for LPL, ongoing Test against WI

Colombo, Nov 23 (IANS) After more than 20 months, cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter the stadium in limited numbers, Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa announced on Tuesday.



Rajapaksa wrote in a Twitter message that the Health Ministry has granted permission to allow 50 per cent spectators from Day 4 of the ongoing Test match against the West Indies, as well as the Lanka Premier League (LPL) starting December 5.



"Cricket is nothing without the fans! As an avid cricket fan myself, I am happy & grateful to announce that the @MoH_SriLanka has granted approval for limited crowds to attend the #LPL2021 after considering the strict guidelines put in place by the @MoYS_SriLanka," tweeted Rajapaksa, the son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.



"This approval includes permission for limited crowds at the ongoing Test series as well," the minister wrote.



Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that 50 per cent spectators will be allowed to enter the Galle International Stadium to witness the ongoing Test series between Sri Lanka and West Indies from Wednesday, the fourth day of the first Test.



"However, only those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be permitted entry," SLC said, adding that spectators should carry proof of vaccination (either the card or in digital form) done at least 14 days prior to entering the ground.



With the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the island nation, all public gatherings in the country were banned since March 2020.



However, international cricket continued with strict bio-bubbles, and Sri Lanka hosted several series, including a one-day and T20 series against India in last July.



The second edition of the LPL starts on December 5, to be played in Colombo and Hambantota. The final is scheduled on December 23.



--IANS

sfl/arm