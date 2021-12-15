Sreerama Chandra upset about 'lone ranger' tag on 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (IANS) With just a couple of days left for the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5', the makers took the contestants back in time as they recounted their respective journeys on the show.



On watching their journeys, the finalists of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' had an emotional ride.



Singer Sreerama Chandra, who watched his video, got emotional. As the makers had shown him his game, he was also appreciated by 'Bigg Boss' for his performance.



The unseen episodes on Sreeram showed that he is quite upset about his 'Bigg Boss' journey.



"I am being portrayed as a 'lone ranger'. It was also mentioned that whoever comes closer to me gets eliminated. I doubt if these tags are being conveyed in the other way," Sreeram said, as he spoke to the cameras.



The singer seems to have lost his confidence after watching his own journey. Sreeram said, "I wanted to show my fun angle. But, my journey looks like I have always been serious."



"I am worried about how things have gone. My circumstances didn't match the others, and hence I could not be the fun guy."



These words from Sreerama have made it clear that he seems to be upset about his 'Bigg Boss' journey.



There is a huge chance that Sreerama Chandra will be on the top-3 list, as he has a huge fan following for his brainy games and entertainment on the show.



The grand finale is around as VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri, and Shanmukh are in the race to win the title of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'.



