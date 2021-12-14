Sr men's hockey nationals: Gujarat, UP, Kerala, Tamil Nadu win on Day 4

Pune, Dec 14 (IANS) Hockey Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Kerala Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Maharashtra were among the winners on Day Four of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 in Pune today.



In the days' opener from Pool F, the Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Bengal played out a hugely entertaining 3-3 draw. In the topsy-turvy game, it was Odisha who struck first, Abhijeet Swain (12'), Sibren Lakra (15'), and Rahul Ekka (28') scoring to give them a comfortable lead going into half-time. At that time, it seemed like the result was in no doubt. However, two minutes into the third quarter, Raushan Kumar struck to give Hockey Bengal hope, and a brace by Nitish Neupane (46', 53') ensured they completed a fine turnaround to split the points. The two teams are locked on points at the top of the table.



In the second game in Pool F, Hockey Gujarat beat Goans Hockey 4-3 in a close affair. Goals for Hockey Gujarat were scored by Poonam Thakor (6'), Ajaykumar Thakor (18'), Dharmesh Mir (24'), and Divyesh Miyatra (45'). Goans Hockey's goal scorers were Dattesh Priolkar (17'), Issub Sayyed (41'), and Abbusaliya Havaldar (54').



Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Jharkhand 3-0 in Pool G. A brace for Ajay Yadav (15', 56') and a goal by Faraz Mohd (4') gave Uttar Pradesh Hockey a comfortable victory, as they kept up their perfect start at the top of the table.



Kerala Hockey beat Assam Hockey 2-1 in a tense Pool G encounter. Goals by Athul Shaju (22') and Muhammed Siyas K (28') gave Kerala Hockey a comfortable lead as the teams went into the break. Right at the end of the third quarter though Prashant Kabeer Sen's 43rd-minute strike gave Assam a lifeline and set up the final quarter perfectly. Kerala Hockey held on to take the three points.



Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu trounced Telangana Hockey 7-0 in their Pool A match. Goals for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu were scored by S Karthi (12', 26', 57'), Sundarapandi (2'), Pruthvi GM (32'), Mareeswaran Sakthivel (37'), and S Silver Stalin (44').



In Pool H, Hockey Bihar beat Hockey Mizoram 6-1. A hat trick by Subash Sanga (34', 37', 57') and goals by Mukesh Lakra (4'), Sujit Roshan Tigga (40'), and Samuel Topno (54') gave Hockey Bihar a comfortable victory. Hockey Mizoram's goal was scored by Lamremdika in the 60th minute.



In the last game of the day, Hockey Maharashtra beat Chhattisgarh Hockey 9-2 in Pool H. Goals for Hockey Maharashtra were scored by skipper Taleb Shah (4', 30', 55'), Venkatesh Kenche (11'), Tikaram Thakulla (15'), Pratap Kishanrao Shinde (34', 42') and Mohd Nizamuddin (47', 50'). Goals for Chhattisgarh Hockey were scored by Kartik Yadav (16') and Junaid Ahmed (35').



RESULTS



Pool-F: Odisha: 3 (Abhijeet Swain 12th; Sibren Lakra 15th; Rahul Ekka 28th) drew with Hockey Bengal: 3 (Raushan Kumar 32nd; Nitesh Neupane 46th, 53rd). HT: 3-0



Pool-F: Hockey Gujarat: 4 (Poona Thakor 6th; Ajaykumar Thakor 18th; Dharmesh Mir 24th; Divyesh Miyatra 45th) beat Goans Hockey: 3 (Dattesh Priolkar 17th; Issub Sayyed 41st; Abbusaliya Havaldar 54th). HT: 3-1



Pool-G: Uttar Pradesh Hockey: 3 (Faraz Mohd 4th; Ajay Yadav 15th, 56th) beat Hockey Jharkhand: 0. HT: 2-0



Pool-G: Kerala Hockey: 2 (Athul Shaju 22nd; Muhammed Siyas K 28th) bt Assam Hockey: 1 (Prashant Kabeer Sen 43rd). HT: 2-0



Pool-A: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu: 7 (Sundarapandi 2nd; Karthi S 12th, 26th, 57th; Pruthvi G.M 32nd; Mareeswaran Sakthivel 37th; Silver Stalin S 44th) bt Telangana Hockey: 0. HT: 3-0



Pool-H: Hockey Bihar: 6 (Mukesh Lakra 4th; Subash Sanga 34th, 37th, 57th; Sujit Tigga 40th; Samuel Topno 54th) bt Hockey Mizoram: 1 (Lalremdika 60th) HT: 1-0



Pool-H: Hockey Maharashtra: 9 (Taleb Shah 4th, 30th, 55th; Venkatesh Kenche 11th; Tikkaram Thakulla 15th; Pratap Shinde 34th, 42nd; Mohd Nizamuddin 47th, 50th) bt Chhattisgarh Hockey: 2 (Kartik Yadav 16th, Junaid Ahmed 35th) HT: 4-1.



