'Squid Game' propels South Korea to Netflix's No. 2 content supplier

Seoul, Jan 20 (IANS) South Korea remained the No. 2 supplier of popular content to Netflix in the fourth quarter of last year, US online media have reported.



According to What's On Netflix, a private online site that provides information on Netflix content, on Wednesday (US time), South Korean-made shows accounted for 11.8 per cent of the top 10 films and TV series in the final three months of 2021.



Korean content thus ranked No. 2 for the second consecutive quarter after the United States, which accounted for 59 per cent, reports Yonhap News Agency. The figures are based on data by the streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol, it added.



It marked a sharp increase from its share of 5.4 per cent for the third quarter, thanks to the breakout hit 'Squid Game', released on September 17, and other hit series.



"The fourth quarter of 2021 is likely to be an outlier with the arrival of 'Squid Game', but Korean content has been on a slow march up the charts regardless of 'Squid Game'," the report said.



'Squid Game' became the most successful Netflix show in history, with its total viewership reaching a record 1.65 billion hours in the first four weeks of its release.



Two subsequent series, the fantasy horror 'Hellbound' and the sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea', also topped Netflix's official weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows.



