Spurt in Covid positivity rate in 11 K'taka raising concerns

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (IANS) Sudden surge of Covid positivity rate in as many as 11 Karnataka districts, including capital Bengaluru, is raising concerns over the speed of infection in the state.



The protest rally over the Mekedatu project by Congress party in Ramnagar district where party workers from all over the state are participating has become a major concern as health experts predict that there is a high chance of this becoming the reason for major spike in Covid cases across Karnataka especially in southern part.



As many as 11 districts in the state are recording more than five per cent positivity rate with Covid cases. Four districts have exceeded five per cent and Mandya district has recorded 12.5 per cent of positivity over taking Bengaluru (10 per cent).



The positivity rate is determined by the number of positive cases per 100 samples in a specific place. Based on this the intensity of infection in a particular region is assessed.

The decision of imposing restrictions will also be taken on this assessment.



The positivity rate which was less than one per cent after the second wave in five months is seeing a steady rise after the new-year. The positivity rate is increasing by three fold every day in the state as per statistics of the health department.



Mandya (12.56 per cent), Bengaluru (10 per cent), Kodagu (8.24 per cent), Belagavi (8.23 per cent), Bengaluru Rural (8.19 per cent), Ramanagar (7.69 per cent), Shivamogga (7.46 per cent), Mysuru (6.7 per cent), Hassan (6.44 per cent), Udupi (5.55 per cent) and Dharwad (5 per cent) districts are presenting a precarious state in connection with Covid cases.



Mandya reported 306 Covid positive cases, Bengaluru (9,221), Kodagu (23), Belagavi (129), Bengaluru Rural (143), Ramanagar (8), Shivamogga (75), Mysuru (309), Hassan (171), Udupi (219) and Dharwad (144) in the last 24 hours.



Kolar, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Kalburgi and Ballary are recording less than 5 per cent of Covid cases. Raichur, Bagalkot, Haveri and Yadgir districts are the ones reporting less than 1 per cent of Covid positive cases in the state.



As many as half of the total Covid tests in the state are conducted in Bengaluru alone. The tests in districts are very less compared to Bengaluru. Experts opine that if the tests are increased there, even more number of Covid cases will come to light.



On an average as many as 1.4 lakh tests were conducted in the last week. It has been increased to 1.7 lakh tests. The infections have gone up 10 times, which shows the grim and serious situation emerging in the state, explain health department officials.



The Omicron cases which were 66 between December 1 and 31, have swelled to 479. The Omicron variant is believed to be the reason for rapid spread of the Covid virus. Positivity for the state stood at 7.77 per cent.



The state government, unable to take any decision on preventing Mekedatu padayatra, is focusing on vaccinations.



