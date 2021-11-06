Spurious liquor kills four in Bihar's Samastipur

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Four people died and six others fell ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said on Saturday.



The incident took place at Rupauli Panchayat under Patori police station.



The deceased have been identified as Mohan Kumar (27), Army jawan Vinay Kumar Singh (54), BSF officer Shyam Nandan Chaudhary (50) and Veerchand Rai (35).



Meanwhile, Bega Rai, Abhilakh Rai, Suman Kumar, Dipak Kumar, Kundan Kumar and another man have lost their eyesight and are stated to be critical.



The victims had consumed liquor on Friday evening following which they complained of abdominal pain, vomiting and nausea.



They were rushed to hospitals where four of them died during treatment.



According to sources, all the victims had purchased the liquor from the same place.



"We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are awaiting the report," DSP of Samastipur (Sadar)Om Prakash Arun said.



Dr Nagendra Malik, the doctor who conducted the post-mortem of Mohan and Vinay said that they had consumed liquor and traces of poison were found in their bodies.



Meanwhile, the death toll in Gopalganj and Bettiah hooch tragedy has mounted to 13 and 15 respectively.



Over two dozen persons are critically ill and many of them have lost their eyesight in both the incidents so far.



--IANS

ajk/shb/