Spurious liquor kills 6 in Buxar

Patna, Jan 27 (IANS) Six persons died and four others were seriously ill after they consumed poisonous liquor in Buxar, sources said on Thursday.



The incident was reported from Ansari village under Murar block in the district on Wednesday. According to the families of the deceased, the victims had consumed poisonous liquor on Wednesday evening and their health started deteriorating around 10 p.m.



Some of them were rushed to private hospitals where they succumbed this morning.



The deceased were identified as Sukhu Mushar (60), Shiv Mohan Yadav (55), Bhirug Singh (48), Minku Singh (35) Anand Kumar (30) and an unidentified person.



Bunty Singh, Munna Chaudhary, Sanjay Chaudhary and one more person are currently undergoing treatment in the private hospital.



When contacted, an official of Murar police station said that the reason of deaths will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report.



"We have sent the bodies to Sadar hospital for the post-mortem to find out actual reasons of death. The families of the deceased have claimed that they had consumed liquor on Republic day," the official said, requesting anonymity.



Earlier this month, 13 persons died and more than half-a-dozen people lost their eyesight in Choti Pahadi of Nalanda district on January 15.



As many as 18 persons lost their lives in Maker and Amnaur blocks of Saran district on January 18.



