Spurious liquor claims four lives in Himachal

Shimla, Jan 19 (IANS) Four people died and three were hospitalised in a village near Sundernagar town in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday after consuming spurious liquor.



The police said seven people from Slapper village consumed liquor together on Tuesday night. Soon after consumption, their condition deteriorated and they were admitted to the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Nerchowk.



Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri told the media that police are investigating the case.



As per locals, there was rampant sale of illicit liquor in Sundernagar area from quite some time and the police were mute spectators.



