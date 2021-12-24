Spread some Christmas cheer

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANSlife) We may have never met Santa in person, but we may have a clue as to how he selects gifts for everyone. After all, Christmas is the most anticipated season for giving and receiving gifts. We've curated a guide of last minute gifts for loved ones:





Belvedere's limited edition India inspired festive pack



For the first time, the world's first super-premium vodka brand is releasing a limited edition pack inspired by India, providing a unique giving opportunity for the holidays.



The design is inspired by three unusual features: the greatest Polish vodka, the fact that it is manufactured with natural components, and the country's end-of-year celebrations. Every design piece has been expertly picked with meticulous attention to detail. A peacock, India's national bird, can be seen, as well as bright and traditional Indian art themes that reflect the country's spirit and culture. The iconic Belvedere tree elucidates the brand's past, while the sustainable pack, constructed with superior fibrous paper, gracefully combines the brand's efforts to adopt an all-sustainable strategy.



Available at select outlets across Delhi & Gurgaon Price: INR3735 (Delhi); INR 6309 (Mumbai)



Nykaa Beauty



Nykaa, has a carefully chosen collection of Nykaa Beauty products for you to choose from. From skincare, fragrances, haircare, makeup, body and bath products - you name it, they have it. Try these:



Nykaa All Day Matte Lipstick - Soul Sister: Those tender lips need a perfect finish with perfect colors. Nykaa's All Day Matte Lipstick makes you fall in love with the high-impact liquid colours that promise a 12-hour long-wearing comfort and a weightless matte finish.

Price: INR 349/-.



Nykaa Love Struck First Date perfume is all you need to fall in love head over heels this Christmas! First Date brings alive the vibrant oriental aromas of bergamot and Osmanthus that blend in softly with floral notes before tapering into a musk essence which creates an alluring appeal.

Price: INR 699/-



Nykaa Naturals Vibrating Face Roller - By combining the benefits of rose quartz and vibration technology Nykaa offers the Naturals Vibrating Face Roller. The roller instantly contours and tones the face and also help minimise facial puffiness and under-eye bags after the season's never-ending parties!

Price: INR 2500-3500/-



Nykaa Naturals Skin Potion Glow Boosting Skincare Face Oil - Debunk all the myths around facial oils with Nykaa Skin Potion Facial Oil. These oils feature ingredients and formulation to support all skin concerns, helping to restore, replenish, rejuvenate and re-energize your skin. Suitable for every skin type and concern, the range has been carefully curated for you to find an oil that is just right for you.

Price: INR 699/-



Kay Beauty



Kay Beauty Matte Drama Lipstick - Snapshot - Every girl needs a trusty matte lipstick. One that doesn't smudge, budge or nudge from the lips. The Kay Beauty Matte Drama Lipstick is here to give you luxurious matte lips and unleash the power of a long stay. Comes with a feature of one stroke application and a non-drying long stay!

Price: INR 999/-



Kay Beauty matte Blush - Sweet Salmon - Who would not love a sweet pink tint of blush on their cheeks for the Christmas brunch?! The Kay Beauty Blush will give your face an extreme matte finish, and each shade is curated to flatter your natural skin tone.

Price: INR 600-800/-.



Kay Beauty Eyeshadow Palette - Pure Bloom - With all the makeup products in one place how can one forget making their dreamy eyes look even better. The Kay Beauty 9-in-1 eyeshadow palette offers a gorgeous mix of matte and shimmer shades that are thoughtfully curated to create limitless eye looks. High matte or high-shine, a little goes a super long way with these pretty palettes.

Price: INR 1199/-





Golden Hour and Juicy from Simply Nam



Ultra-Soft Comfort Wear Matte Lipsticks



Comfortable, hydrating, weightless, and a perfect everyday lip colour, the collection leaves you feeling as if you are wearing nothing. The collection is available in shades of pinks, reds, and nudes designed to perfection and to find the perfect pair for one's skin. The lipsticks have been named after women who have inspired Namrata throughout life - Mamta (Warm red), Poonam (Cool red), Shwetambari (Rani Pink), Priyanka (Peach Pink), Madhu (Caramel Brown) and Anuradha (Natural Nude).



Available on https://www.simplynam.com/ Price - INR 1299



Vogue Eyewear



Slightly oversize, and oh so trendy, this decò inspired round metal frame raises the fashion status of an iconic retrò shape with fresh attitude. And when it comes to the world of fashion accessories, it has all the right credentials. From classic gold or silver frames with an uber fashionable gold chain to modern rose gold or total black color options that definitely make the latest cut, not to mention an eye-catching new cast metal letter logo temple with fine laser detailing, this look has it all.



Model VO4227S DECO Price on request at Sunglass Hut



Versace eyewear



Designed for women, these stylish and oversized square shaped sunglasses include the iconic golden Safety Pin hardware embedded with the Medusa medallion.



VE4411 - Available at Sunglass Hut at a price of 18,690/-



Burberry eyewear collection



Monogram motif oversized square frame sunglasses, Garnet frames with gradient Bordeaux lenses



Available at Sunglass Hut price on request



Arata's Moisture Rebalancing Combo



This enriching combo boosts your moisture barrier, enhances vitamins A, C, and E, prevents oxidative damage, and minimises pores with the help of our Purifying Face Wash and our Green Tea Seed Serum. Together, this dynamic duo cleanses and hydrates your skin with pure, power-packed extracts that give you dewy, moisturized, youthful skin.



Available on https://www.arata.in/ at a range of 1199/-



Kaya's Super Hydrator and Antox Vit C Formula



Kaya_Super HydratorKaya_Super Hydrator



Kaya's Super Hydrator gives your skin up to 80% hydration boost & locks hydration for 24hrs. It leads to improved skin texture and soft & supple skin. The Super Hydrator is enriched with Colloidal Oatmeal which is clinically proven to replenish skin moisture, relieve dry skin, and increases overall skin repair capabilities. It is a powerful skin-soothing anti-irritant, reduces redness to support an even and luminous tone. It also contains Shea Butter which helps to give moisturized and smooth skin feel & Hyaluronic acid which increases innate hydration and youthfulness of the skin.



Hydrator - INR 650



Antox Vit C Formula - It is a non-oily & easily absorbing anti-oxidant gel, enriched with Vitamin C which is known to counteract free radicals responsible for premature skin aging.

Antox Vit C - INR 1840



Available on https://shop.kaya.in/



Philips 3-in -1 multifunctionality Air Purifier with heater



Philips Domestic Appliances India Ltd, a leading provider of domestic appliances, introduces an innovative multifunctional air purifier. The new Philips 3-in-1 purifier aims to keep homes healthy and comfortable with its multifunctional modes i.e., purify, heat and fan. It is equipped with a 3-layer HEPA filtration system which removes 99.95 % of particles as small as 0.003 µm and purifies the air of viruses, allergens, pollutants, and the 350° rotating fan distributes the clean air across the room.



The purifier also comes with a 3-speed setting to choose from fan levels: 7.5 W, 15 W, and 25 W or 3-speed heat levels: 1250 W, 1500 W, and 2200 W and 3 level settings for light control and display, offering more control to the consumers.



The Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifiers priced at 32,995/-.





Benetton Timewear



For Men:



Social Analog and Signature Analong watch for men



Available on flipkart exclusively and at select Timex world & modern retails stores, starting range of 3995/-



For Women:



Social Analog and Iconic Analong watch for women



Available on flipkart exclusively and at select Timex world & modern retails stores, starting range of 2995/-



Garments and accessories



For men:



100 per cent red cotton hooded sweater and men's muffler at a price of Rs 6,000/- and 1,899/.



For women:



Sweater with inlaid bear and round purse with drawstring at a price of Rs 5,800/- and 2,200/.



