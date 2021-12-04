Spotify's most streamed: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, Justin Bieber

Seoul, Dec 4 (IANS) South Korean group BTS was the third most-streamed global artiste on the global music streaming service Spotify this year, reports Yonhap News Agency quoting data from the service.



According to the Spotify Wrapped 2021 data, BTS ranked third after the Puerto Rican vocalist Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, thanks to its hit single 'Butter'. The K-pop group was followed by Drake and Justin Bieber.



BTS topped the list among Korean artistes, followed by BLACKPINK, TWICE, Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together. IU was the only individual artiste in the top 10 list of the most-streamed Korean artistes.



Six of the 10 most-played K-pop songs were from BTS with 'Butter', 'Dynamite', 'Permission to Dance' and 'Life Goes On' in the top four places. BTS also claimed nine of the top 10 most streamed K-pop albums with BLACKPINK in fourth place.



