Sporty and fabulous!

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANSlife) As lockdown life takes over once again and home sheltering becomes a necessity, there's no need for you to go back to ugly pyjamas and sweats. Thanks to athleisure there are a variety of comfy options that keep you stylish and up to date.





From young stars like Janhvi Kapoor to queens like Deepika Padukone, celebrities have dress up their sweatpants, tracksuits and co-ord sets to look chic and trendy. Here's a style check:



Parineeti Chopra



This checkered tracksuit is what we're talking about when we say elevated casuals. The Celine tote and Givenchy sneakers has Parineeti Chopra hitting all the right style notes.



Jhanvi Kapoor



Jhanvi chooses a fluorescent pink tracksuit teamed with a white top and white sneakers. A fun shoulder bag, casually knotted jacket at the waist and no make-up is what nails the look.



Athiya Shetty



A millennial to the core, Athiya opts for a simple pair of Adidas trackpants, a cropped pink sweatshirt and a pair of sneakers for her outing, allowing us to focus how gorgeous and poised she is.



Deepika Padukone



Even in a tracksuit, the Queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, sets hearts beating! This bright yellow Nike set teamed with a knotted tank, sneakers and a pair of shades is our go-to choice for our next trip.



Kiara Advani



Velour tracksuits are making a comeback, and Kiara Advani's relaxed silhouette Adidas set in blue paired with metallic sneakers works well.



Kriti Sanon



Kriti Sanon's pastel block hued block Nike tracksuit is as comfy as it gets. No makeup, sleek hair, Puma sneakers and a pretty mask are all you need to keep it chic.



Katrina Kaif



Newly married Kaif has always kept it casual while travelling. Taking co-ord to a whole new level, Kaif chooses to her floral set with a pair of gold sneakers in camouflage.



Ranveer Singh



Ranveer Singh is known for his experimental fashion and outrageous styles. This Gucci tracksuit is one of his more subtle and comfy options. Don't miss the chunky chain and the cap! Deepika looks great in her tomato red Nike tracksuit.



Sonakshi Sinha



From the gym straight to a zoom meeting? Work the look by wearing a pair of tights with a matching jacket. For a feminine touch choose pinks and pastel hues like this Adidas number.



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli



Anushka Sharma's pink tracksuit is an easy outfit and laidback choice.



Priyanka and Nick Jonas



Priyanka Chopra and her beau Nick Jonas were twinning at the airport in their matching black tracksuits. We wish Priyanka took a cue from her husband and chose a pair of espadrilles, instead of the heels and matching LV bag.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

ianslife/tb/bg