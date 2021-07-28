Tokyo Olympics: Deepika has not played to her full potential yet, says sister Vidya

Ranchi: World No.1 Deepika Kumari might have won her two matches in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, but her sister Vidya reckons that Deepika has still not played to her full potential yet."Deepika Didi has won both her matches today, however, she still has not played to her full potential, I just hope she gives her best performance in the coming matches. She has played a lot of matches, you also have seen her games so you would also have noticed the difference," Deepika's sister Vidya told reporters here in Ranchi."Our best wishes are with her. We are just praying that she wins her remaining matches, we are confident that she will return with a medal," she added.World No. 1 archer Deepika defeated USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics here at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Wednesday. The India archer defeated her opponent from the US 6-4 in the 1/16 eliminations round.Deepika disappointed in the first set as she registered a score of 25 while the opponent from the US scored 26 to take a 2-0 lead.In the second set, Deepika was able to make a comeback and hence she brought the scoreline level to 2-2. Continuing from where she left off, the Indian archer dominated the third set, and she went on to take a 4-2 lead in the match.Deepika was not able to wrap up the match in Set 4 as Fernandez made a comeback, bringing the scoreline level at 4-4 and the match progressed to the fifth and deciding set.However, in the deciding set, Deepika held her own to win the match 6-4, and as a result, she progressed to the 1/8 eliminations round. (ANI)