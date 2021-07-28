Tokyo Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari storms into next round after defeating Bhu Karma

Tokyo: World No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari progressed to the next round of the women's individual archery event after defeating Bhutan's Bhu Karna in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics here at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Wednesday. The India archer defeated Bhu Karma 6-0 in the 1/32 eliminations round.The Indian archer shot 8,9 and 9 in Set 1 and her total score read 26 while Bhu Karma performed underwhelmingly and her score read 23. This allowed Deepika to take a 2-0 lead.A similar story unfolded in Set 2, and Deepika took a commanding lead in the match. By the time the third set came to an end, the Indian took a comfortable 6-0 lead, and she ended up sealing the match.Earlier in the day, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav crashed out of men's individual archery after losing in the 1/16 eliminations round.India's mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav on Saturday had lost their quarter-final clash of the Archery Mixed Team event. South Korea's An San and Kim Je Deok defeated the Indian pair 6-2 in the quarterfinals. (ANI)